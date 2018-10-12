In Pics: German artist Ursula Behr laid to rest in Damascus

By -
Ursula Behr

Upon her own will, the body of the late German artist Ursula Behr was escorted from the Latin Church in Bab Touma neighborhood to her final resting place in the Latin cemetery in al-Tabbaleh neighborhood in Damascus.
Official figures, intellectuals and artists bid farewell to the late artist who died two days ago after a long struggle with terminal illness.
Mr. Marcel Berlinia said during mourning his wife Ursula that she was always in support of humanity and since the so-called Arab Spring she had a conviction that Zionism was behind what has happened to Syria. “She always dreamed of coming to Syria to show moral support to its people through her paintings.”
A couple of days ago, Behr opened her exhibition under the title “Rising from the Ashes” at the Opera House, making her last wish to showcase her artworks in the heart of Damascus a dream come true.




Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Breaking: ISIS seizes Chemical weapons in Idlib province - Russian MoD

By -
Image
Toxic chemicals have been seized by the Islamic State terrorist group due to irresponsible steps of the Western countries’ representatives, Lieutenant General Vladimir Savchenko, the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.
"In the evening of October 9, a group of ISIS sleeper cell fighters attacked the headquarters of the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (former Jabhat al-Nusra located near the village of al-Lataminah," he said. 
"In the fight, four militants and two members of the White Helmets organization were killed. 
Two cylinders containing chlorine were taken out of the headquarters. The seized cylinders were transported to the south of Aleppo province and handed over to terrorists of the Hurras al-Din terrorist group associated with the Islamic State."

"The Western countries, while planning provocations against Syrian government forces and employing their controlled bandit groups, do…
Read more

U.S. general: Supplying Syria with S-300 missiles 'needless escalation'

By -
Image
A senior U.S. general harshly slammed Russia for delivering S-300 air defense system to Syria as a result of downing IL-20 plane on September 18.
Army General Joseph Votel, who oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East, described Russia's decision as a 'needless escalation" and a "knee-jerk response" to downing the Russian aircraft.
Votel went further by accusing Moscow of help shielding "nefarious activities" carried out by Iranian and Syrian forces through deploying the S-300 system.
The S-300 deployment "appears to be an effort to cover for Iranian and Syrian regime nefarious activities in Syria. So, again, I think this is a needless, needless escalation," Votel told reporters at the Pentagon.
In the same context, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, a member of Israel's security cabinet, acknowledged that the S-300 deployment was "a problematic matter for us." "And it could be for the Americans too. This is a system which…
Read more

Man who defended Syrian woman killed by Afghan refugees in Greece

By -
Image
A Syrian man was brutally killed by a group of Afghan refugees during a mass brawl north of the Greek capital.
Maher al-Hammad, was stabbed in the mouth by a huge knife while defending a Syrian woman who had been attacked by an Afghan at the refugee camp north of Athens.
The victim, 31 years old and a father of five, was savagely attacked by a group of Afghan refugees with only a few Iraqis attempted to defend him.
The story began when an Afghani refugee allowed his dog into a tent occupied by a Syrian family. 
The woman attempted to drive out the animal; whose owner felt insulted; thus assaulting the woman.
The refugee camp north of the Greek capital hosts up to 500 Afghans and less than 70 Arabs; making the entire area under their full control.


Read more